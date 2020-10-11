Dr. Jill Biden to visit Houston, other Texas cities on Tuesday

article

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, will be traveling to Texas on the first day of early voting.

She will be visiting Houston, Dallas, and El Paso on Tuesday.

Dr. Biden will start out her day in El Paso, she’ll travel to Dallas, then end the day with a rally in Houston at 6 p.m.

The exact addresses for the rallies haven’t been released.

She comes to Texas at a time when polls indicate President Donald Trump has a small lead in the reliably Republican state.

No Democratic presidential candidate has won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.