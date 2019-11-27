Dozens of east Texas residents spend night in Red Cross Shelter, not knowing when they'll go home

Residents who live within a four-mile radius of the TPC Group Plant in Port Neches were under a mandatory evacuation after explosions rocked and damaged many homes.

A gas station just a stone's throw away from the plant was packed with residents already planing on evacuating and those making sure they had full tanks just in case.

"I've got two toddlers with me and I just don't want them in danger," said Brandi Hanks.

She didn't have to evacuate but cHose to drive to her in-laws in Louisiana.

"As soon as my two brothers got into town we heard about the evacuation," said Evan Delord. "At least they are already packed."

"In some ways, it's kind of like a hurricane you just wait and see," said Mike Hofstetter. "Just sit tight and keep your wits about you."

The Ford Park in Beaumont was turned into a shelter by the Red Cross.

"We weren't in the mandatory evacuation zone after the first explosion but after the second one we were," said Harold Stokley.

"We didn't know what the second explosion was," said Judith Cornett. "We were in the bedroom and it rattled the whole place."

About half a dozen people showed up at the shelter with dogs but couldn't take them inside because they had no crates.

"I'm just going to have to stay in my car with my dogs," said Marilyn Gautreaux.

A curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. for evacuated neighborhoods.

Police told residents who had to leave not to worry about looters because additional law enforcement was called in to patrol those areas.