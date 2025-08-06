Downtown Houston street closure: Portion of St. Emanuel Street to be closed starting Monday

The Brief A downtown Houston road closure may affect some drivers starting on Monday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, St. Emanuel Street between Polk and Clay Street will be closed. The closure is scheduled to last through Tuesday, November 11.



We have a traffic alert for downtown Houston drivers.

Houston traffic: Portion of St. Emanuel street to be closed starting on Monday

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, St. Emanuel Street between Polk and Clay Street will be closed.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 11, and last through Tuesday, November 11.

Officials said Polk and Clay Street will be open during the construction.