Downtown Houston street closure: Portion of St. Emanuel Street to be closed starting Monday
HOUSTON - We have a traffic alert for downtown Houston drivers.
What we know:
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, St. Emanuel Street between Polk and Clay Street will be closed.
The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 11, and last through Tuesday, November 11.
Officials said Polk and Clay Street will be open during the construction.
