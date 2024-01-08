A Tesla ran into the back of an Uber sitting at a red light, resulting in one fatality. The Houston Police Department is investigating the accident. The crash occurred at the intersection of La Branch Street and Jefferson Street in the Medical District around 11:30 p.m.

A Toyota SUV operating as a Uber, was rear ended by a Tesla at a high rate of speed. (Courtesy of Onscene)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Police say two individuals occupied a black Tesla, which was accelerating at a high rate of speed before colliding with a gray Toyota SUV operating as an Uber, carrying three passengers. The impact caused the Tesla to lose control and veer up the road, ultimately crashing into a brick barrier connected to a parking garage.

A Tesla with two occupants crash into a brick barrier after rear ending an Uber (Courtesy of Onscene)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

HPD and the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene after crash reports. The Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The three remaining occupants of the Uber, including the driver and two passengers, sustained injuries but were reported to be in stable condition following the crash. The Tesla passenger was taken to the hospital but last reported in stable condition.

At this preliminary stage, authorities have not confirmed whether the Tesla operated in self-driving mode. Officers do not suspect impairment at this time.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to piece together the events leading up to the tragic collision that claimed the Tesla driver's life.