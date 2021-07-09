Downtown Houston aquarium shooting suspect was free from jail on multiple bonds

According to police, 39-year-old Danny Cazares had no relationship with the couple also seated at the bar in the downtown Houston Aquarium Thursday night.

They say for some unknown reason, Cazares shot and killed 28-year-old Gabriel Vargas, wounded Vargas’s 24-year-old wife, then turned the gun on himself.

In a tweet on Friday night, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Cazares also had a history of mental illness.

"I don’t care how many police officers you had, it would not have prevented that incident from occurring," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Last April, Cazares was freed from jail on bond for felon in possession of weapon. He was reportedly in a bar on Richmond high on meth.

In October of 2020, Cazares got a bond for criminal mischief after he allegedly tore up a motel room.

He also had a third bond for criminal trespass at a Cy-Fair Fire Station.

"Things are just happening all over and we just have to do everything we can to keep people safe," Turner said.