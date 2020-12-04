Don’t open it: Scam text message poses as package delivery notification

article

Have you received a suspicious text message notifying you of a delivery that you weren’t expecting? Don’t open it.

Online technology magazine 'How-To-Geek' said that scammers are targeting people through believable text messages posing as shipping and delivery confirmation messages.

The messages sometimes have UPS or FedEx included in the text to make it seem more legit. They may even include your name.

MORE NEWS: 'Christmas Star’ to light up night sky for first time in nearly 800 years

If you receive this message, How-To-Geek recommends that you do not open the message or click on any links. They advise that you block the sender and delete the message. If you do click on the link, they said that you will be taken to a false Amazon listing. It will ask you to take a customer satisfaction survey, which at the end offers you a free product as a reward. This is when they will ask for a credit card number for a small shipping and handling fee.

How-To-Geek says that it gets worse though when you look at the fine print. Once you agree to pay the small shipping fee, you are actually also signed up for a 14-day trial to the company that sells the scam products. After the trial, you will be billed $98.95 every month and sent a new supply of whatever item you claimed.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Video shows Arecibo Observatory cables snapping, triggering collapse

Fortunately, it’s easy to spot if the text you receive is a fake.

“First, the phone number appears to be from someone’s personal number. Second, the sender never identifies themselves or the courier. Third, the link’s URL looks suspicious and unofficial. And, finally, the text message’s grammar doesn’t read as if it’s from a legitimate source,” the magazine states.

A victim of this scam in Orlando told FOX 35 News that she’s received the text message numerous times in the last few weeks.

“I haven’t ordered anything and I’ve heard of these types of scams before, so I didn’t open it. Unfortunately, some might open it and that wouldn’t be good.”