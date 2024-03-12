Are you putting off filing your taxes or feeling overwhelmed? If you need help filing your tax return but are tight on funds, you may qualify for free help.

"Yes, its really stressful, complicated. I don’t like that," said taxpayer Mauricio Chevez.

Nothing is certain, but stress and taxes.

"It helps a lot for those who don’t make that much money, or have a tax bracket. And it’s easier to come because they help you out if you have any questions," said taxpayer Angela Smith.

That stress is alleviated for tens of thousands of people for free each year at BakerRipley's Tax Centers.

"Last year, we filed 34,195 tax returns," said Cristina Cave, Community Relations Senior Manager with BakerRipley.

As an official IRS VITA program, BakerRipley trains volunteers how to file returns. They help taxpayers in English, Spanish, and many other languages.

"Getting their refund and doing their taxes correctly, coming year after year, not only the parents, but their children." That's the reason Berreket Saare says he has volunteered as a tax preparer since the program began 15 years ago.

Households earning under $58,000 qualify for the free help. Having returns filed correctly helps ensure that qualified families can claim credits, such as Child Tax Credits or the Earned Income Tax Credit, that are often left on the table. EITC puts an average of $2500 into families' pockets.

"This can make the difference for families to be able to pay their rent, medical bills, food, take care of their kids. We’ve heard stories from neighbors who say I can finally fix my car, so I can get a better job," said Cave.

The service also helps them avoid fraudulent tax preparers.

"Filing your taxes is overwhelming for everyone, if you’re not familiar with the system, and if you have a language barrier," said Cave.

Taxpayers here say the service gives them peace of mind and accurate refunds to help make ends meet.

"I come here every year because they're very good," said Smith.

BakerRipley has 27 locations that offer free tax help.

Other VITA sites offer free tax preparation for those who qualify, as well.

In addition, taxpayers earning under $79,000 qualify to use Free File.

And this year, taxpayers with simple returns can file for free using the IRS's Direct File, a pilot program being tested in 13 states, including Texas.

