Dollars and Sense - January 31, 2024

On today's show, why you may not have to pay any prep fees to file your tax return this year.

Safety inspections for your car end a year from now, why you'll still pay that fee, and why it could cost you more in the long run.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

And fully paid apprenticeships are up for grabs in high demand jobs.

It's all at 6:30 p.m. on Dollars and Sense.

Click the video player above to watch starting at 6:30 p.m.

