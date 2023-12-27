Dollars and Sense - December 27, 2023

The wrapping paper is off. The tree is drying out. The holidays are winding down.

Are you feeling buried in holiday debt? Don’t fret.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Just watch Dollars & Sense tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the player above.

Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan shows you the fastest ways to pay off debt, get the most money from gift returns, and how a woman dying of cancer used her last days to help pay off $1 million in other patients’ medical debt.