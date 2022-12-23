Dog causes traffic on I-45 in SE Houston, police called to apprehend

How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? More than 5 police cars were on the scene to try and remove a dog from a freeway.

Around 5 p.m., Houston police responded to a "traffic hazard" on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua. The reported traffic hazard turned out to be a black dog running around causing many to try and avoid the animal.

A unit was called to the freeway loaded with treats and a dog leash to apprehend the furry friend that was in the way of traffic.

The dog chase went on for almost two hours, causing traffic on the freeway to become backed up.

According to police, the dog was eventually caught and returned to its owners. Traffic was able to return to normal.