Doctors encourage prioritizing mental health to avoid 'COVID fatigue'

As Omicron surges on, doctors are now advising folks to prioritize mental health.

"I am wondering like when is life going to go back to normal?" said Maxine Woods.

It’s the golden question many of us are asking in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

The surging Omicron variant has disrupted the holidays, school, travel, work and just about everything else.

The uncertainty is exhausting to say the least, and for many Houstonians, COVID fatigue is very real.

"I’m sick about hearing about it. I want to put it behind us. I’d like to go dancing. I didn’t get to go to the rodeo. I didn’t get to see Lizzo. It’s a bunch of stuff we didn’t get to do and I am over it," Woods said.

"I’m a churchgoer and I don’t get to fellowship with the people that I usually be with. I love them and I miss them," Fannie Green said.

"It’s been two years. Every time we have a little opening, something closes. Hope for the future, maybe this will be the last variant, maybe things will be better by the end of the month.

"The problem there in my opinion is it’s getting so political. I mean both sides you know. I want to get vaccinated. I don’t want to get vaccinated -- to me it’s a no-brainer, you know. But the politics I guess are the hardest part," said Stan Creech.

"COVID fatigue, I think is real and it's exhausting and it kind of takes a toll on mental health and its own way," said Dr. Shereen Alikhan with Texas Family Pediatric Group.

Dr. Alikhan says discussing mental health has now become a big part of her practice, for kids and parents.

"We bring it up at every visit you know, at the end of every visit, especially the adolescent checkups. You have someone you can talk to, if you start fearing feeling overwhelmed or afraid or anxious. And if things just aren't getting any better, you know you can turn to us," said Dr. Alikhan.

Dr Alikhan suggests parents and kids take time to deal with pandemic-related stress before it becomes too overwhelming.