Do you know these people? Harris County searching for next of kin

Forensic Investigators for Harris County are hoping the public can help find the next of kin for 12 people who have died in the past three months. If you recognize a name or a photo, please contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000.

AUDRA BEY – Black Female, 04/16/1971: Ms. Bey died at Houston Methodist Hospital, Willowbrook in Houston, TX on 09/09/2024. She may have also gone by Audra Smith. She had four tattoos. One was cursive text of "Angie" on front of the right shoulder. Another was stars across the upper back. She also had letters on the back of her neck, and the letters "L.P.R." on the left hand near her thumb. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3713. No photo of Audra was provided.

JOSE LUIS BAUTISTA – White Male, 10/26/1986: Mr. Bautista died in the 400 block of Cypress Creek Parkway in Houston, TX on 09/10/2024. When he was found, he was wearing a blue tank top, blue jeans with a brown belt, black underwear, black socks and black and white Vans. He had several tattoos on his right arm, including: "Ricardo" just below the inner bend of his right elbow, text reading "Michoacan" near his shoulder on his upper right arm, the number "351" below the text and above the eagle on the upper right arm, and an eagle head, appearing to be in the style of the "Hecho en Mexico" design. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3719. No photo of Jose was provided.

RAFAL SWIERCZ – White Male, 08/11/1971: Mr. Swiercz died in the 6500 block of Hollister Street in Houston, TX on 09/13/2024. He had blonde or strawberry blonde hair with a very short mustache and beard. His hair was long and straight and graying in the front. He had blue eyes. He had no tattoos. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3764.

KAN NZUNZY CUONG – Asian Male, 03/02/1973: Mr. Cuong may have also gone by: Ho Dam, Dam Nguyen Ho, Dam Tran Thu Ho, Van Huynh, Long Nguyen Kan-Nguyen, Van Long, Nuyen Van Lonzvin, Cuong Nguyen, Khoi Nguyen, Long Nguyen, Van Nguyen and multiple additional alternate spellings and variations of these names. He died in the 8100 block of West Sam Houston Parkway South in Houston, TX on 09/21/2024. He had black hair, but his head was shaved. He had brown eyes. He had several tattoos including: a woman's head on the right chest with a ribbon underneath and text appearing to be in Vietnamese below, multiple phrases appearing to be in Vietnamese on the left chest and across the lower neck/upper chest, a heart with an arrow through it on the left breast, a star on top of his left hand, and text of "ve dau" and clouds on outside of upper right arm. He was found wearing a white tank top shirt, black denim shorts and black sandals. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3910. No photo of Kan was provided.

SAMUEL JOSEPH – Black Male, 05/27/1960: Mr. Joseph died in the 8500 block of Broadway Street in Houston, TX on 09/24/2024. He had black hair and brown eyes. There was no mention of tattoos or what clothing he was found wearing. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3961.

CAROL LYNN SMITH – White Female, 08/22/1963: Ms. Smith died in the 4400 block of Mae Street in Houston, TX, in the Friendswood area, on 09/27/2024. She is listed as having brown hair and brown eyes. There was no mention of tattoos or what clothing she was wearing when she died. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3998.

STEVEN LEE DOUGLASS – White Male, 07/10/1946: Mr. Douglass died in the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway South in Houston, TX, in the Westchase area, on 10/01/2024. He had white hair with a buzz cut. He had brown eyes. No tattoos or a clothing description was provided. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4058.

GARY DAVID HANEY – White Male, 09/24/1947: Mr. Haney died at HCA Houston Hospital, Southwest in Houston, TX on 10/03/2024. His hair was gray or partially gray, and he had brown eyes. No tattoos were mentioned and no clothing description was provided. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4088.

JOSE REMEDIOS SANCHEZ SALENAS – Hispanic Male, 09/01/1970: Mr. Salenas died in the 12800 block of Hempstead Road, in the Kempwood area, in Houston, TX on 10/12/2024. He is described as having black, straight hair that was graying at the temples, a full mustache and a graying beard. He had brown eyes. When he was found, he was wearing a light blue hoodie sweatshirt, tan pants with a black belt. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4204. A photo of Jose was not provided.

ALEXANDER SIMMONS – Black Male, 01/13/1973: Mr. Simmons died in the 12200 block of Almeda Road in Houston, TX on 10/13/2024. He is described as having black hair in a buzz cut with male-pattern baldness, and brown eyes. He is not listed as having any tattoos. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4218.

ADRIAN CURT DAVIS – Black Male, 12/01/1964: Mr. Davis died at HCA Houston Hospital, Northwest in Houston, TX on 10/18/2024. He is described as having gray or partially gray hair, a full beard and mustache that was almost entirely white, and brown eyes. He had faint tattoos on his upper arm and lower left arm. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4286.

KENNETH CUNNINGHAM – White Male, 11/22/1970: Mr. Cunningham died at HCA Houston Hospital, Northwest in Houston, TX on 11/02/2024. He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He had a green and red dragon tattoo on his left forearm and a dagger or sword on his lower left leg. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4502.