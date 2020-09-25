'Do Not Use' Water Advisory issued for Brazosport Water Authority users

article

The Brazosport Water Authority has issued a ‘Do Not Use’ water advisory for all water in several cities.



According to a social media post by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Brazosport Water Authority was informed around 9:30 p.m. Friday that naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, was in the water supply.

As a result, the advisory is in effect for the following cities: Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens, and TDCJ Wayne Scott.



TCEQ said, at the request of the Texas Governor’s Office, they are working with the Brazosport Water Authority to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

According to the release, in a 'Do Not Use' water advisory, citizens in the impacted area are urged not to drink or use the tap water from the impacted system for any purpose for the duration of the advisory, including bathing. However, flushing the toilet is OK.



The advisory will remain in effect until the water system has been adequately flushed and samples indicate the water is safe to use.

It’s unclear how long it will take to resolve the issue.