Dickinson mother starts Facebook group to help mothers find baby formula

By
Published 
FOX 26 Houston

With the baby formula shortage continuing to be an issue, a Dickinson woman started a Facebook page in an effort to help mothers find baby formula.

DICKINSON, Texas - One Dickinson mom was frustrated trying to find formula for her baby, so she started a grassroots effort to help. In one week, it grew from one person to over 500. 

Gabbie Fry wants this network to be a place for parents to help each other and find baby formula at any moment. 

She says they deserve answers and this should never have happened. 

The Facebook group is called "Formula Shortage Help Dickinson/League City and surrounding areas."

