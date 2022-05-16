Dickinson mother starts Facebook group to help mothers find baby formula

One Dickinson mom was frustrated trying to find formula for her baby, so she started a grassroots effort to help. In one week, it grew from one person to over 500.

Gabbie Fry wants this network to be a place for parents to help each other and find baby formula at any moment.

RELATED: Abbott says agreement reached to reopen baby formula plant

She says they deserve answers and this should never have happened.

The Facebook group is called "Formula Shortage Help Dickinson/League City and surrounding areas."

RELATED: Parents desperate for baby formula amid shortage, here's where you can find some

Advertisement

Check out the video above for more.