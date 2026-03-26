Galveston County inmate charged with father's death in Dickinson
DICKINSON, Texas - A Galveston County Jail inmate is facing a new charge for the death of his father last year in Dickinson.
Dickinson man accused of father's death
What we know:
Dickinson Police say 41-year-old resident Kenneth Jackson Jr. has been charged with the death of his father, 67-year-old Kenneth Jackson Sr.
On Nov. 5, 2025, police say Jackson Sr. was found deceased inside a home on East FM-517.
Police announced on Thursday that Jackson Jr. was charged with his father's murder. His bond has been set at $300,000.
Jackson Jr. is reportedly in Galveston County custody for a separate charge.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
The Source: Dickinson Police Department