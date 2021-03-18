Deshaun Watson allegedly coerced massage therapist to perform oral sex: third lawsuit

A third civil lawsuit has been filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. This is the latest of three massage therapists who have come forward, alleging sexual assault.

High-profile Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced the first suit on Tuesday evening, to which Watson quickly replied with a denial. The second lawsuit was filed Wednesday morning.

In a post on Instagram, in which he announced the second suit, Buzbee alleged that there are at least four cases.

"The cases allege assault," Buzbee wrote. "We won't share the alleged details here, and we won't try the case in the press, but the cases are publicly filed for all to see."

The latest lawsuit, which is nine-pages long, was filed on Wednesday night in Harris County.

The following content contains graphic details that may be disturbing for some readers. Discretion is advised.

According to the filing, the third Jane Doe says Watson scheduled a session with her at an office building in Houston on Dec. 28, 2020.

Like the previous lawsuits, Watson is accused of aggressively "dictating where he wanted Plaintiff to touch him on his body."

In this alleged incident, Watson was "in control" and the massage therapist felt "intimidated and threatened." She claims that Watson coerced her to perform oral sex on him after instructing her to touch his genitals. During this time, she allegedly "blacked out for a few minutes from the fear," according to the filing.

Watson then allegedly left, offering no apology.

The massage therapist says she now suffers from panic attacks, depression and anxiety, and has trouble sleeping.

