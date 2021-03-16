Sexual assault lawsuit filed against Houston Texans QB DeShaun Watson

article

Houston Texans Quarterback DeShaun Watson is facing allegations of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a female masseuse.

The suit was filed Tuesday by the Buzbee Law Firm.

Attorney Tony Buzbee tells FOX 26’s Isiah Carey that Watson was getting a massage from the woman when "Watson went too far."

DeShaun Watson has already responded on Twitter saying, "As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plantiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me - it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

