Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Washington County
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Wharton County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County

Harris Co. deputies helping homeless keep warm during Texas winter storm

Harris County
With the cold temperatures, we all want to be bundled up indoors. And while it's hard to think of anyone sleeping outside Thursday night, thousands of Houstonians are.

HOUSTON - It’s hard to think of anyone sleeping outside tonight in below-freezing temperatures but thousands of Houstonians are. 

Many who are experiencing homeless in the area of Northwest Harris County have built encampments in the woods, and they’re using a number of materials as makeshift walls to try to keep the cold out. 

Deputies with Harris County Homeless Outreach announce themselves as they walk into the woods to find residents in need before the temperature drops any further.

The team is offering, "water. We’re bringing them food. We’re bringing them blankets, hygiene kits," explains Deputy Gregory Temple with HCSO Homeless Outreach Team.

"It’s a great help," says Mike who’s sleeping in a homeless encampment in the woods as he shows us what the deputies gave him. "This will most definitely help me. I've got a blanket, sleeping bag, some socks."

The mayor spoke with FOX 26 to share how the City of Houston is responding to the winter storm.

The deputies are hoping to convince them to accept a ride to a shelter rather than remain outside in below-freezing temperatures. 

"If you guys want to get off the street and go into a shelter that is warm we can help you out," Dep. Temple explains to them but no one accepts. 

With the Texas winter storm bringing subfreezing temperatures into the Houston area, FOX 26's Natalie Hee looks at a shelter residents in need can turn to if you need a place to stay warm.

"it’s bad. It’s dangerous in every way. It’s no good," says Brenda Lutz who's been homeless since she was 14. 

Lultz encountered the team of deputies at Hope Center Houston where food was served and tells FOX 26 she has an apartment now, but fears she'll return home to no electricity due to non-payment. 

Still, she says her thoughts are with those like Stanley Cain who barely survived last year’s freeze and will be outside Thursday night.

"It was an experience I never want to experience again," says Cain. "I became frostbitten, and it was very, very cold."

It doesn’t take long to notice Deputy Temple treats the homeless Houstonians he encounters like family as he hands over a whole box of items and cards to the area where they can know where to get help if and when they need it. 

In fact, for years in this homeless outreach unit, he’s been searching for his homeless nephew. 

"I do this job in the name of my nephew," Deputy Temple explains. "Dr. Martin Luther King says life’s most persistent question is what are you doing for others, so we all have to examine ourselves to see what we’re doing to help other people."