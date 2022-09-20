Deputy struck by vehicle while working extra job directing traffic

A deputy was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle while working an extra job directing traffic on Tuesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred before 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of Eldridge, officials say.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

According to the sheriff’s office, she suffered some broken ribs and other injuries but is in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the deputy remained at the scene.