Deputy struck by gunfire at Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office gun range

article

A deputy is recovering after being struck by gunfire at the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office gun range.



According to Lt. Snelgrove with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



We’re told there was an accidental discharge at the gun range.



Snelgrove said the deputy was struck in the abdomen.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



The deputy was airlifted to Memorial Herman with non-life-threatening injuries.



Authorities have not released the deputy’s name.