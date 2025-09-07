Harris County Deputy fired after video shows her brandishing gun

The Brief A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy was fired after video surfaced of her pointing a gun at a man while off-duty but in uniform. The former deputy, Brittany Brown, had allegedly been chasing the man, who is the former fiancé of her sister. The case has been sent to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, and a grand jury will decide if criminal charges are warranted.



A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy has been terminated following an investigation into an incident involving a gun that was caught on camera. The man who took the video says he wants to see criminal charges pressed.

Harris County: Precinct 1 deputy terminated

What we know:

According to a press release from Constable Alan Rosen's Office, Deputy Brittany Brown was terminated "for her actions" during the off-duty incident. Constable Rosen was quoted in the release saying, "Her actions violated policy and were unacceptable."

In August, video surfaced of Brown ,who was off-duty but still in full uniform, brandishing her gun at a man during a tense confrontation while issuing threats.

The incident was investigated by the Constable's Office's Internal Affairs, and it was "determined that Deputy Brown's conduct warranted termination."

The results of the investigation were reportedly sent to the Harris County District Attorney's Office Civil Rights Division. Those results will be presented to a grand jury to determine any criminal charges.

The alleged victim's story

Local perspective:

Michael Evans, the man involved, told FOX 26 that he was unarmed.

Evans explained that the incident began after a dispute with his former fiancé and mother of his child, who is Brown's sister. He says he took his former fiancé's phone and left the house during the argument.

Michael Evans

I just took the phone which I bought. I wasn't going to keep her phone, I was going to bring it back to her, I didn't need it, I just needed that problem to come to a halt," he said.

He says shortly after leaving, Brown began chasing him in a civilian car and while at a stoplight, she jumped out of her car and pointed a gun at him.

"She just jumped out the driver's door at that point planted the gun in my face," he said. "She was using her service pistol and uniform to bully and oppress me."

Evans says he tried to call his sister moments before he began recording.

"She didn't answer, so I ended up on the answering machine," he said.

The interaction just before the video started rolling was caught on the audio and recently discovered by his sister. On the recording, a voice that resembles Brown can be heard yelling, "I'm on duty [explicit], everything I do is justified."

The constable's office says Brown was off duty. They reassigned her after the video surfaced pending their investigation.

Full statement

What they're saying:

The following is from a press release sent from the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office:

Harris County Constable Precinct One Deputy Brittany Brown has been terminated for her actions following an internal investigation.



"Her actions violated policy and were unacceptable," Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said Friday.



The internal investigation was conducted by Constable Precinct One Internal Affairs to ensure adherence to departmental policies and procedures. Following a thorough review of the matter, it was determined that Deputy Brown's conduct warranted termination.

The results of this Investigation have been forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney's Office Civil Rights Division for review and presentation to a grand jury to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Harris County Constable Precinct One remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and accountability among its personnel. The office takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and conducts thorough investigations to ensure public trust and safety.

FOX26 attempted to contact Brown's attorney, but a response has not been received at the time this article was written.