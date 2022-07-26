Deputy constable’s vehicle catches fire after crash; 3 injured

article

A Harris County Precinct 8 deputy constable and two other people were injured in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 2:08 a.m. in the 600 block of E Sam Houston Parkway South near St. Augustine Avenue.

It’s unclear at this time exactly how the crash occurred, but the Pasadena Police Department says a deputy’s vehicle was struck and caught on fire.

The deputy and two other people sustained injuries that were determined not to be life-threatening, police say. All three of them were taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.