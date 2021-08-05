Deputies investigating after boy, 13, found dead in Friendswood pool

article

Officials are investigating a teenager's death at a neighborhood pool in Friendswood Thursday morning.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but according to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a 13-year-old boy was found at the bottom of a pool at a neighborhood park located in the 4800 block of Quillback Dr.

It's unclear how the teen ended up there but investigators are on the way to help find out.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP