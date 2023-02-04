Authorities are piecing together what led up to two deadly crashes in east Harris County that led to parts of the highway shutting down.

LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

The first crash happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, involving two vehicles, one engulfed in flames.

At least one person died from the crash, while another person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The highway was shut down in both directions as a result, with the westbound rerouted at the Beltway and the east forwarded at Shelton.

The second incident happened in the 1500 block of Woodforest, where Sheriff Gonzalez said a person was hit by a car. That individual died at the scene and the sheriff confirmed Woodforest would be shut down as a result as well.

CLICK HERE FOR CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

No additional information on the respective crashes has been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.