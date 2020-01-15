Deputies investigate deadly shooting of man inside pickup truck

article

Harris County deputies are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in a pickup truck that was parked at an apartment complex.

Authorities responded to a call about a shooting victim around 9:40 p.m. near West Road and Steeplecrest Drive.

The man was found shot inside of a 2008 White Dodge pickup truck that was parked in front of the apartment complex’s front office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say they spoke to the people who found the man in the truck but have not located any witnesses to the actual shooting.

Authorities have not determined a suspect description or motive at this time.

Deputies are canvasing the complex for witnesses and surveillance video.

MORE: Follow the latest local news