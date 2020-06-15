Deputies: 18-year-old spray painted racial slurs, graphic drawings on vehicles

article

An 18-year-old has been charged after racial slurs and graphic drawings were spray painted on more than a dozen vehicles, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff’s office received several calls on the morning of June 3 on Pembrough Lane and Glen Rosa Drive in the Katy area.

When deputies arrived, they found about 16 vehicles spray painted with racial slurs, graphic drawings and the phrase “Be Gone”, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from area homes and identified a suspect.

On June 13, Dominic Reale, 18, was charged with felony graffiti. The sheriff’s office says he could face additional hate crime related charges.

His bond has been set at $5,000. Authorities say Reale was already in the Fort Bend County Jail for an unrelated assault charge.

“If this individual thought he would get away with spreading hate in Fort Bend County, he was wrong,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “I am proud of the diverse community we serve and will never tolerate this kind of behavior.”