Deposition of Deshaun Watson allowed to continue, judge rules

A special hearing was held Monday in regard to the civil cases filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In court, attorney Rusty Hardin, who is representing Watson, asked the judge to delay the deposition of his client until there is a resolution with the criminal case filed against him, saying there will be prejudicial impacts.

"It is said that justice delayed is justice denied," said attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the women accusing Watson. "Mr. Watson can continue to seek delay, but it’s inevitable he will eventually have to answer questions about his conduct under oath.

"I would hope the public would listen when we say he didn’t do what he is accused of doing," said Hardin. "I’m hopeful and trust that will be the conclusion of the grand jury."

The judge ultimately ruled the deposition can go on, but will be restricted to the nine accusers who have not filed a criminal complaint. Both parties are deciding on a mutual time and date.

"I know Watson is more than willing to give his testimony, I’m saying as his lawyer I think it would be crazy to allow it," said Hardin. "We don’t know what’s going to happen on the criminal side."

In total, there are 22 women who have filed a civil lawsuit against Watson claiming sexual misconduct, including lewd behavior and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 22 women in the civil cases, tells FOX 26 he considers today a victory, extending his disappointment to the NFL organization.

"You would think that someone's legal team, who called every one of these women liars and declared his innocence, would be ready to speak publicly. Instead, he ducks and runs for cover," said Buzbee. "The NFL is all talk and no action when it comes to treating women."

Hardin is hoping there will be a decision by the Grand Jury on the criminal case and if there will be any criminal charges by April 1.