Demolition begins at Houston's former Greenspoint Mall for $150M redevelopment project

The Brief Demolition officially began Tuesday at Houston's former Greenspoint Mall. The 80-acre site will be transformed into a $150 million industrial park with 1.2 million square feet of industrial space. The project is expected to support about 300 construction jobs and accommodate 1,200 full-time jobs once fully developed.



Demolition officially began at Houston’s former Greenspoint Mall on Tuesday.

The site will be redeveloped into a large industrial park under a $150 million project announced by Lincoln and New York Life Investment Management.

Demolition ceremony

A ceremony was held on Tuesday morning to officially mark the start of the demolition.

As part of the ceremony, the first structure was demolished.

Future of Greenspoint Mall site

Photo rendering (Source: Lincoln and New York Life Investment Management)

The planned CityNorth Industrial Park will be located near the northeast corner of Interstate 45 and Beltway 8.

By the numbers:

The redevelopment will transform approximately 80 acres into 1.2 million square feet of cross-dock and rear-load industrial buildings, along with retail and service uses.

Based on current estimates, the project is expected to support approximately 300 construction jobs and accommodate about 1,200 full-time jobs once fully developed.

Fitness Connection will remain at the site in a planned 45,500-square-foot build-to-suit facility.

Photo rendering (Source: Lincoln and New York Life Investment Management)

Local perspective:

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said the redevelopment, along with the planned Houston Police North Belt Station and Fire Department Station 84, would bring additional investment and jobs to the Greenspoint and Aldine ISD communities.