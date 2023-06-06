Deer Park shooting: Man dies after police shoot suspect who later turned gun on himself

article

An investigation is underway following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Deer Park on Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Deer Park Police Department said the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pinkerton Drive.

Authorities stated officers knocked on the front door of a home to execute a search warrant for promotion of child pornography.

The homeowner, who was inside the home, answered the door and was informed of the warrant.

Officers learned that one person was inside asleep.

Authorities proceeded to the bedroom where they woke the suspect up, and they requested he come outside.

However, the suspect refused, officials said, and the suspect produced a firearm and was shot one time by a Deer Park police officer before turning the gun on himself.

The suspect was pronounced dead by EMS officials.

The shooting investigation has been turned over to the Pasadena Police Department, who is working with the Harris County District Attorney's Office to conduct a thorough investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal review of the incident.