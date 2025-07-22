Deer Park odor: No hazardous readings detected; all clear given

The Brief An unknown odor has been reported within the Shell Deer Park facility, according to an Environmental Duty Representative. Linde Deer Park has issued an internal shelter in place at their facility location on 622 Tidal Road. There have been reports of people experiencing headache and nausea, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported. Tidal Road northbound and Highway 225 westbound frontage road are both shut down, officials said.



Harris County Hazmat teams investigated an industrial site in Deer Park after an unknown odor had begun to spread.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports officials were called to 41 Tidal Road about the issue with no hazardous readings being detected.

Mysterious odor in Deer Park

What they're saying:

Shell Chemical Company left this CAER message: "This is Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park. We are currently experiencing an odor within the facility that has not yet been identified. We are actively conducting ongoing monitoring and will keep the community updated as we understand."

As of 12:15 p.m., Deer Park OEM stated: "The City of Deer Park's air monitoring contractor, CTEH, has concluded its air monitoring efforts as of 11:30 AM, with no hazardous readings detected at any point this morning within Deer Park city limits. As of 11:50 AM, Harris County Pollution Control will remain on-site, though all other Harris County entities have departed the scene. Shell Deer Park will also continue its fence-line air monitoring, and they have reported no meaningful readings."

What we know:

According to Linde Deer Park, an internal shelter in place has been issued due to an offsite incident impacting the site. They are sheltering according to the neighboring facility's directions.

The Deer Park Office of Emergency Management states Tidal Road northbound is closed due to an unknown chemical incident and the sheriff's office shut down Highway 225 westbound frontage road.

People are experiencing headaches and nausea due to the unknown odor.

Air monitoring is being conducted, officials report.

Deer Park OEM says wind speeds in the southwest direction indicate there is no suspected threat to residents.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still trying to determine what the smell is.