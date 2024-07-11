In a long-awaited resolution, Cameron Michael Moon was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2008 murder in Deer Park. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the verdict late Wednesday, marking the end of a prolonged 16-year legal battle.

Moon was 16 at the time of the crime, was initially convicted of murder, and sentenced to 30 years in prison two years after shooting another teen, Christopher Seabreak, on July 18, 2008.

However, his conviction was overturned on appeal in 2015 by his attorneys who claimed his certification process was not thorough. He was released on bail in 2015 after serving seven years behind bars, but was certified again to stand trial as an adult the same year.

Cameron Moon

The case then lingered in the appellate courts, with Moon's attorneys filing multiple appeals that delayed his retrial. District Attorney Ogg stated, "Lawyers face deadlines every day. Appellate courts should have them as well for criminal cases, and this case shows exactly why. No family should have to wait 16 years for justice"

Christopher Seabreak

Earlier this year, the case was set for a retrial, and a jury was selected on June 28. Moon was convicted a week later, and after a brief punishment phase, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He must serve at least half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Caird, head of the Appellate Division, and Assistant District Attorney Sarah Seeley, head of the Homicide Division, led the prosecution. Caird expressed relief and gratitude for the resolution, stating, "There was a whole team of people who worked on this case, and we are all grateful that we were able to bring Christopher Seabreak’s family a resolution and justice after all these years. We hope this will be the end of their legal saga."