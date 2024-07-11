A man and a woman were fatally shot while driving in north Houston.

Houston Police Department says the victims were traveling in a white SUV truck when another car pulled up beside them and fired multiple shots through the passenger window. The driver, who was hit by the gunfire, lost control and crashed into a tree. Both individuals died at the scene.

Investigators have traced the involved vehicles back to a nearby gas station, but no altercations were observed on the station's surveillance footage.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

