Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in north Houston trailer home, sheriff says
HOUSTON - A toddler has died after being found unresponsive in a north Houston trailer home, according to the Harris County sheriff.
Harris County toddler deceased
What we know:
The sheriff says the toddler was unresponsive in a trailer home on Deer Trail Drive, near Blue Bell Road.
It's believed the 18-month-old was playing with other kids in the home before getting injured.
The child was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing report. More information will be added when available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez