Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in north Houston trailer home, sheriff says

A toddler has died after being found unresponsive in a north Houston trailer home, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Harris County toddler deceased

What we know:

The sheriff says the toddler was unresponsive in a trailer home on Deer Trail Drive, near Blue Bell Road.

It's believed the 18-month-old was playing with other kids in the home before getting injured.

The child was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing report. More information will be added when available.