A 16-year-old is being hailed as a hero after being shot while intervening in a carjacking that targeted his mother.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Matthew Hubbard, is in custody following an extensive police chase that spanned hours.

The incident occurred July 23 at 9:02 p.m., when William Hammond and his mother, Charlotte Tucker, were finishing their work shift at I Heart Mac and Cheese on Spencer Highway in Deer Park.

Surveillance footage shows the moment a man armed with a gun confronted Tucker and demanded her to get in the car. Hammond, trying to protect his mother, exited the passenger seat of the car, and threw a glass bottle at the suspect, but missed. The gunman then fired a shot, hitting Hammond in the chest before fleeing the scene in the stolen car.

Hammond managed to run away from the scene, but later collapsed. A nearby worker and his mother rushed to his aid until emergency services arrived. Hammond was sent to a nearby hospital by life-flight, where he was treated for the gunshot wound. The bullet entered his chest and exited through his back, leaving him hospitalized for three days.

"I knew that since he let off that first shot, he needed to get up out of there real quick," Hammond recounted. "I just wanted to protect my mom."

Police say dash camera footage captured the dramatic pursuit of Hubbard, who led multiple agencies on a high-speed chase from Deer Park to the Southwest Houston area. The chase ended when police say Hubbard crashed the stolen vehicle into parked cars on Creekbend Drive. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Hubbard faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, robbery, and evading arrest. Court documents reveal that he has a lengthy and violent criminal history. He is currently being held in the Harris County jail on a $2 million bond.

Tucker expressed relief that Hubbard is in custody and grateful that her son survived.

"If he wasn't there, I wouldn't be here," she said, adding that Hammond’s bravery was driven by his concern for his family.

"It's the Lord. Yeah, without a doubt. I know it is," said Hammond.