A mother is facing charges after leaving four children in a hot car to buy pizza.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Destiny Morales is charged with child abandonment with intent to return.

Officials said they were called out to the Sam's Club in reference to a welfare check on four young children left unattended in a hot vehicle.

Witnesses told authorities the vehicle was running and locked. Also, three of the four children were yelling, sweating, and looked flushed.

Authorities said Morales later returned to the vehicle during the investigation and stated that she was buying pizza.

It was discovered by authorities that the air conditioning inside the vehicle was on, but was blowing warm air while it was 95 degrees outside, officials said.

Further investigation determined that Morales left the children unattended in the vehicle for 46 minutes.

EMS arrived on the scene and evaluated the children.

Authorities said Child Protective Services was contacted in reference to the case.

Morales bond information wasn't released.