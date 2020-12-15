Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Pearland

By
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

PEARLAND, Texas - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Pearland. 

Details are limited but Pearland Police said the incident took place in the 1100 block of Sussex Trail just after 3:15 p.m. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police said they were called out to the area in reference to a weapons incident. 

According to a release, dispatch advised the caller was reportedly being held at gunpoint by her neighbor. 

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

That’s when officers arrived on the scene and were met by an armed suspect. 

Police said an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. 

We’re told no officers or citizens were injured. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 
 