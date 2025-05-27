Deadly Katy Freeway crash: 1 killed, 1 injured after crash into tree
Authorities believe the weather was a factor in a crash that left a man dead and a woman in the hospital near Katy early Tuesday morning.
Deadly crash along Katy Freeway
The backstory:
Strong storms swept across the Houston area early Tuesday morning, prompting a severe thunderstorm watch and several severe thunderstorm warnings.
What we know:
The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. on the Katy Freeway service road near Mason Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, it appears a Dodge Challenger was traveling on the I-10 Katy Freeway and took the exit toward Mason Road.
Authorities believe the car hit a large puddle of water on the exit ramp, hydroplaned, veered toward the curb and struck a tree.
The adult male driver died in the crash. An adult female passenger was taken to the hospital. She was last reported to be in stable condition.
A crash on the Katy Freeway service road near Mason Road.
What we don't know:
Those involved in the crash have not been identified.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.