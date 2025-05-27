Authorities believe the weather was a factor in a crash that left a man dead and a woman in the hospital near Katy early Tuesday morning.

Deadly crash along Katy Freeway

The backstory:

Strong storms swept across the Houston area early Tuesday morning, prompting a severe thunderstorm watch and several severe thunderstorm warnings.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. on the Katy Freeway service road near Mason Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears a Dodge Challenger was traveling on the I-10 Katy Freeway and took the exit toward Mason Road.

Authorities believe the car hit a large puddle of water on the exit ramp, hydroplaned, veered toward the curb and struck a tree.

The adult male driver died in the crash. An adult female passenger was taken to the hospital. She was last reported to be in stable condition.

A crash on the Katy Freeway service road near Mason Road.

What we don't know:

Those involved in the crash have not been identified.