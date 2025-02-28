Deadly Houston crash: Man killed after crash on FM 1960

The Houston Police Department is investigating following a deadly crash in Houston on Friday night, officials said.

Man killed in Houston crash on FM 1960

What we know:

The Houston Police Department said the crash occurred in the 8400 block of West FM 1960.

Authorities said an adult male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Officials added the striking vehicle fled the scene.

As a result of the crash, westbound FM 1960 at State Highway 249 is closed while officials are on the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.