Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire in north Harris County on Monday morning.

Aldine firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Old Greens Road.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man was found dead in the house.

A woman and two children made it out of the house but were transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, officials say.

Some pets were also found dead in the house.

Little York, Westfield, and Houston firefighters also responded to the scene to assist.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.