Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
8
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Deadly Harris County house fire: Man dies on Old Greens Road

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire in north Harris County on Monday morning.

Aldine firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Old Greens Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man was found dead in the house.

A woman and two children made it out of the house but were transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation, officials say.

A deadly house fire on Greens Road.

Some pets were also found dead in the house.

Little York, Westfield, and Houston firefighters also responded to the scene to assist.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.