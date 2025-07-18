The Brief A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on SH 6 in southwest Harris County. According to the sheriff's office, she may have been struck by multiple vehicles. One vehicle was described as a silver GMC pickup truck.



A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southwest Harris County, and authorities believe she was struck by more than one vehicle.

Woman killed in hit-and-run

What we know:

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of State Highway 6 South, just south of Beechnut.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was walking in a southbound lane when she was hit by a silver GMC pickup truck.

Authorities say the woman may have been hit by two or three other vehicles. However, the sheriff’s office says none of the vehicles that hit her stayed at the scene.

The woman died from her injuries.

What we don't know:

The woman who was killed has not been identified. There is no further description of the vehicles involved.

What's next:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.