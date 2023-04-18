Two people are dead after trailer homes burned overnight night Tuesday in northeast Harris County.

It was absolute chaos just before midnight when the flames sparked, as neighbors say fire sparked at one trailer home and began devouring everything it touched.

"I couldn’t really see anything just the trailer on fire. It was so hot. It was just screams, and it was flames everywhere," one resident says.

Although firefighters arrived within seven minutes of the 911 call the flames had already spread out of control. When firefighters finally knocked down the flames two people were found dead in their homes. This all happened because investigators with the Harris Co. Fire Marshal’s Office say an overloaded extension cord caught fire.

"Meaning there were fires moving to other parts of the property. They went into heavy defense," explains Brandi Dumas with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

In all, three trailers were destroyed, and the fire burned another neighbor's two trucks. Several dogs also died in the fire, HCFMO confirmed.

"The woman who lived there had a few puppies," a neighbor explains. "She took care of all the stray dogs around here, probably like 15 maybe more. I believe all of them passed away."

Two other residents escaped the flames and were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.