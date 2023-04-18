Two people were found dead and two others were taken to the hospital after multiple trailer homes caught fire in northeast Harris County late Monday night.

The fire was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Furay Avenue.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Furay Road.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters arrived at the scene and found three trailers on fire, with the fire moving to other parts of the property.

The Sheldon Fire Department, Westfield Fire Department and Eastex Fire Department battled the blaze. The Harris County Emergency Corp also assisted.

The fire marshal's office says two people were found dead after the fire, and two others were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.