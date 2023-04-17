article

Port of Galveston Police officers are searching for a suspect after a shrimp boat was run aground over the weekend.

According to officials, officers responded to the theft of the boat, which was moored at Pier 19.

An investigation of the theft revealed that a man boarded the M/V Santana in slip 24W, backed out of the slip, and damaged two other vessels that were moored in the area.

Officials said the Santana was then taken to the Pier 7 area, where it was run aground with significant damage.

The suspect then fled the area on foot.

We're told investigators have identified the suspect in the theft and are working on seeking arrest warrants.