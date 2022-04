article

At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on the I-10 East Freeway, Houston police say.

All eastbound lanes of the freeway are closed at McCarty Street. Drivers should expect delays.

SkyFOX aerials appear to show two semi-trucks and an SUV involved in the crash.

Emergency responders are at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.