A deadly crash shut down traffic on a Houston highway early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. in the westbound mainlanes of the I-10 East Freeway at Lockwood Drive.

According to Houston Transtar, at least one person died in the crash.

All of the westbound mainlanes were blocked while the crash was investigated and cleared. The roadway reopened just before 7 a.m.