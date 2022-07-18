1 dead, 2 injured after SUV crashes into bridge, bayou in SE Houston

article

One man died and two others were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed under a bridge and went into a bayou, Houston police say.

The crash occurred around 8:10 p.m. Sunday along the 610 North Loop East near Kirkpatrick Blvd in northeast Houston.

According to police, a Tahoe traveling at a high rate of speed left the roadway onto a grassy embankment, went airborne, crashed into the support pillars under the bridge, and landed in the bayou.

A front-seat passenger, who ended up in the water, died at the scene. A backseat passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities have not released the identities of the three men in the SUV but did say that they are all related.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.