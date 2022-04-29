DEA hosting National Drug Medication Take Back Day on Saturday
article
HOUSTON - Do you have any unneeded medication that you'd like to safety dispose of? Well there is an opportunity at numerous locations on Saturday.
The Drug Enforcement Agency's National Take Back Day is being held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
During the event you can take any unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications inside your home.
Advertisement
To find a location near you, click here to see where you can drop off your unneeded medications.