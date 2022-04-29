Expand / Collapse search

DEA hosting National Drug Medication Take Back Day on Saturday

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - Do you have any unneeded medication that you'd like to safety dispose of? Well there is an opportunity at numerous locations on Saturday. 

The Drug Enforcement Agency's National Take Back Day is being held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. 

During the event you can take any unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications inside your home. 

To find a location near you, click here to see where you can drop off your unneeded medications. 