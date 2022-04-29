DEA hosting National Drug Medication Take Back Day on Saturday

article

Do you have any unneeded medication that you'd like to safety dispose of? Well there is an opportunity at numerous locations on Saturday.

The Drug Enforcement Agency's National Take Back Day is being held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

During the event you can take any unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications inside your home.

Advertisement

To find a location near you, click here to see where you can drop off your unneeded medications.