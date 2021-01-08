Dave Rojas, founding member of 'Big Hat Posse', passes away

article

Dave Rojas, a founding member of the Big Hat Posse, has passed away, according to his family.

Rojas was admitted to the ICU on New Year’s Eve after contracting COVID-19 a few days prior.

In August of 2019, Rojas was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, which spread to his lungs, eventually causing fibrosis. The chemotherapy made him weak and his condition put him at high-risk.

Dave was in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator. Doctors treated him with plasma in hopes he could defeat COVID-19.

On Friday morning, his sister wrote that Rojas passed away peacefully.

Over the last 30 years, Dave has attended nearly every home game for the Astros, Rockets, Texans and UH Cougars. Chances are if you’ve been to an Astros game, you've seen the Big Hat Posse with their big, bright-orange cowboy hats.