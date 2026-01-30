Houston weather: Freezing temps return for the weekend

The Brief Cold Weather Advisory Saturday Morning Possible hard freeze this weekend, Freeze Watch Sunday Morning Warmer Weather Next Week With Some Rain Chances



This weekend, please take the time to protect your pipes, plants, and pets and check on elderly neighbors.

Cold weather advisory Saturday

Cold front has rolled through and chilly air is pouring in. There's a steady stronger breeze from the north at 15 mph. Gusts could reach up to 20 to 30 mph.

Wind chill values on Saturday morning are expected to dip into the teens and lower 20s. For that reason, a Cold Weather Advisory is in place for the Houston area Saturday morning from 3 AM until 10 AM.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Hard freeze possible Sunday

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Saturday night/ Sunday morning. Temperatures are projected to plummet to the 20s across the Houston metro while areas north of Houston could dip to the upper teens.

So plan on a decent chance for a hard freeze Sunday morning. Please take the time to protect your pipes, plants, and pets and check on elderly neighbors.

Warming next week with showers

After a cold weekend, forecast highs are expected to reach the widespread 60s next week.

High pressure builds back into Texas keeping skies clear.

Our next best chance for rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers expected. We will continue to update you on the exact timing as we get closer.