Biological father charged with capital murder in fatal shooting of Katy couple

By
Published  January 27, 2026 6:20pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
The Brief

    • Norman Lee Johnson, 42, was arrested for the Jan. 12 capital murder of Christopher and Trinette Lopez in their Katy-area home.
    • The motive likely stems from custodial issues regarding the victims' adoptive daughter, who is Johnson's biological child.
    • Three others were inside the home and unharmed during the shooting; Johnson is currently held in the Williamson County Jail.

KATY, Texas - An arrest was made in relation to the deaths of a man and a woman found shot to death in the Katy area on Jan. 12, 2026.

Suspect arrested

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Bent Springs Lane, in a neighborhood near Mason Road and Clay Road.  Deputies arrived to find 52-year-old Christopher Lopez and 52-year-old Trinette Lopez dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff says a 7-year-old foster child and two adult children in their 20s were also in the house, but they were not injured.

The arrested suspect was identified as 42-year-old Norman Lee Johnson. According to Gonzalez, Johnson is the biological father of the victim’s adoptive juvenile daughter. 

Norman Lee Johnson | HCSO

Homicide detectives charged Johnson with capital murder. Gonzalez stated in a social media post on Tuesday, that the motive likely stemmed from custodial issues.

Lonestar Task Force members arrested Johnson in Round Rock, TX and booked him in the Williamson County Jail.

Couple found shot to death

The backstory:

Authorities did not say if a weapon was found inside the house. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez provided an update shortly after the couple was found shot to death in their home near Katy.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

